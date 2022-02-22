Cincinnati extends Luke Fickell’s contract after playoff run



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickel has raised দুই 5 million a year since extending his two-year contract by 2028 and taking the Bearcats to the college football playoffs.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The university’s board of trustees approved the extension of the contract on Tuesday, also increasing the salary pool of football players by $ 5.2 million per year.

Cincinnati Athletic Director John Cunningham said in a statement: “Completing a contract for Coach Feicel was a top priority for our athletics department and university, and demonstrates our commitment to taking this football program to the next level.” “We believe our country has the best coach and of course the best leader for our Cincinnati football program. He has built a culture that consistently wins and breaks records, but most importantly develops men of great character. Set them up to succeed in life. . “

Before being hired by Cincinnati in 2017, Fickel held various coaching positions at his alma mater Ohio State. He led the Bearcats to the American Athletic Conference title in each of the last two seasons and 13 wins last season.

Cincinnati were the first five teams to make the CFP in 2021 before losing to Alabama in the Cotton Bowl. The Bearcats finished four consecutive years in the AP Top 25, including No. 4 in the final pole last season.