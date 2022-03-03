Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder thinks he should be first QB drafted



All indications are that a position other than the quarterback will be the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the first time since 2017 when the Browns have selected Edge Rasha’s Miles Garrett.

So who will be the first quarterback to come off the board whenever that happens? At the moment, the proposed names include Pete’s Kenny Pickett, Liberty owner Willis and Ole Miss Matt Coral. But after leading his team to an unbeaten regular season and the College Football Playoffs in 2021, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ryder thinks his name should be dropped.

During a sit-down interview with NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro at the NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, Reader explained why he should be selected first quarterback.

“I’m athletic, I play, I’m the most winning quarterback in almost all college football,” Reader said. “And I think I can translate into the NFL … at the end of the day, I’m a winner, and I don’t think anyone else would tell me anything different or make me feel different.”

Rider clearly has the confidence to be a franchise quarterback and has measurable things. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Reader is the prototype that NFL general managers and trainers are looking for a position.

His talent certainly holds its own. He threw for 10,239 yards and 87 touchdowns in four years under Cincinnati center. Ryder also contributed with his feet, running for 2,180 yards and 28 touchdowns.

And as the reader says, he is a winner. Winning the back-to-back AAC Championship in 2020-21, the Bearcats went 44-7 during his tenure.

So far, however, analysts have moved away from Mock Drafting Rider in the first round, leaving him alone as the first quarterback selected. This leaves Reader as one of the most proven players in this year’s Combine.