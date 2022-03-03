Sports

Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder thinks he should be first QB drafted

1 day ago
All indications are that a position other than the quarterback will be the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the first time since 2017 when the Browns have selected Edge Rasha’s Miles Garrett.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ryder (9) is seen passing the first half of the NCAA College football game as he rolls out against South Florida in Tampa, Fla. On Friday, November 12, 2021.

(AP Photo / Chris O’Mera)

So who will be the first quarterback to come off the board whenever that happens? At the moment, the proposed names include Pete’s Kenny Pickett, Liberty owner Willis and Ole Miss Matt Coral. But after leading his team to an unbeaten regular season and the College Football Playoffs in 2021, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ryder thinks his name should be dropped.

During a sit-down interview with NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro at the NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, Reader explained why he should be selected first quarterback.

“I’m athletic, I play, I’m the most winning quarterback in almost all college football,” Reader said. “And I think I can translate into the NFL … at the end of the day, I’m a winner, and I don’t think anyone else would tell me anything different or make me feel different.”

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ryder (9) passes the first half of the NCAA College football game against Tulane in New Orleans on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

(AP Photo / Gerald Herbert)

Rider clearly has the confidence to be a franchise quarterback and has measurable things. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Reader is the prototype that NFL general managers and trainers are looking for a position.

His talent certainly holds its own. He threw for 10,239 yards and 87 touchdowns in four years under Cincinnati center. Ryder also contributed with his feet, running for 2,180 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ryder (9) celebrates with teammates after his 13-yard touchdown run against South Florida in the first half of an NCAA college football game on Friday, November 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

(AP Photo / Chris O’Mera)

And as the reader says, he is a winner. Winning the back-to-back AAC Championship in 2020-21, the Bearcats went 44-7 during his tenure.

So far, however, analysts have moved away from Mock Drafting Rider in the first round, leaving him alone as the first quarterback selected. This leaves Reader as one of the most proven players in this year’s Combine.

