Cinderella first look images unveiled, featuring Camila Cabello, Nicholas Galitzine; film to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

The first ask photos of Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine from Sony’s retelling of Cinderella had been launched. Inside the musical film, Cabello will most seemingly be considered as a result of the usual princess whereas Galitzine is enjoying Prince Robert. Due to the the coronavirus pandemic, Cinderella is skipping its theatrical unlock and will premiere straight on Amazon Excessive Video. The streaming in depth simply these days obtained the film from Sony and launched the first ask photos on Twitter on Friday, 14 May even.

Inside the put up, Amazon moreover introduced that the film will supply streaming in September, on the opposite hand, the date has now not been printed however. In a single signify, Cabello is considered as Cinderella earlier than her transformation whereas the second signify displays her sharing a romantic second with the prince (Galitzine), seemingly on the ball.

Take a look at out the first ask photos proper right here

Hear ye, hear ye! Your first ask at Cinderella starring correct life princess @Camila_Cabello and prince @nickgalitzine has arrived. Coming to Excessive Video September 2021. pic.twitter.com/4CDZ7fFAxr — Excessive Video (@PrimeVideo) May even 13, 2021

Written and directed by Kay Cannon, Cinderella marks the performing debut of Cabello and moreover stars Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan, John Mulaney, Maddie Baillio, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, James Corden, Charlotte Spencer, and Romesh Ranganathan in well-known roles.

A latest enlighten on the fairytale, Cinderella is produced by James Corden, Jonathan Kadin, Leo Pearlman, and Shannon McIntosh. Whereas Josephine Rose and Louise Rosner are the govt.. producers.

Earlier than the acquisition by Amazon, Sony hoped to unlock Cinderella within the theatres to supply with of 2021, on the opposite hand, the film acquired delayed because of the pandemic.