Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber celebrate 23rd wedding anniversary with snap of Bahamian wedding

Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary on Saturday, Might 29.

And the legendary supermodel marked the event by sharing a loving tribute to the businessman on Instagram that included a throwback picture from their 1998 Bahamian wedding.

‘This night time 23 years in the past was magical…and you are still the one! Completely satisfied anniversary! I really like you @randegerber,’ she gushed within the caption.

23 and counting! Cindy Crawford, 55, and her husband Rande Gerber, 59, celebrated 23-years of marriage on Saturday, Might 29

The picture confirmed the couple staring into one another’s eyes as they danced barefoot.

They exchanged their vows throughout a non-public seashore ceremony on the Ocean Membership in Nassau, Bahamas in entrance of about 90 company.

At this level in the course of the wedding get together, Gerber, 59, had his white shirt untucked over his black pants, whereas Crawford, 55, was decked out in a minidress.

‘He is aware of me properly’: The legendary supermodel shared a photograph of the flowers Gerber despatched to her for his or her anniversary

As half of their anniversary celebration, Gerber despatched his ladylove an association of Crawford’s favourite flowers, which his spouse confirmed off in a photograph posted on her Insta-Story

‘After 23 years, he is aware of me properly! Thanks for my favourite coloured roses to celebrate out anniversary,’ the proud mom of daughter Kaia, 19, and son Preston, 21, wrote throughout the highest of the picture.

He additionally posted the picture of the flowers on his Instagram Story alongside with a black-and-white video of Crawford frolicking on the seashore with the headline: ‘The key to a contented marriage. Hold it enjoyable. Completely satisfied Anniversary.’

‘The key to a contented marriage’: Gerber additionally paid tribute to his spouse with a black-and-white video of her frolicking on the seashore in one-piece swimsuit

Celebration: The mom of two received playful for the digital camera within the brief anniversary clip

The couple’s 19-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber shared heartfelt phrases of respect within the tribute to her mother and father on their 23rd wedding anniversary

The couple’s 19-year-old daughter Kaia, who’s already made a mark as a catwalk queen in her personal proper, took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to her mother and father.

‘I really feel so fortunate to have this instance of real love in my life as a relentless reminder,’ she headlined a photograph of the couple in a romantic embrace.

’23 years and I have been fortunate sufficient to witness most of them.’

Fetch: Rande Gerber additionally posted a video of Kaia enjoying ball with one of the household’s canine

Playtime: Whereas enjoying with her dad, Kaia threw the ball into the pool at their Malibu house

Nap time: The businessman revealed he and Kaia ‘drained’ out their canine with all of the pool play

It seems Crawford and Gerber spent half of their anniversary outdoors at their luxurious $7.5 million house in Malibu.

Gerber, who launched Casamigos Tequila with George Clooney and Mike Meldman in 2013, posted a clip of Kaia enjoying ball with one of the household’s canine.

The mannequin might bee seen throwing a ball down into their pool and the keen pooch diving into the water to retrieve it.

‘Drained her out,’ Gerber wrote alongside with a photograph of the canine taking a nap subsequent him with her head resting on backgammon board.