Cirkus 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Cirkus Movie (2022):Cirkus is an Indian upcoming Hindi language comedy horro film directed by Rohit Shetty. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 15 July 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.
Story
N/A
Cirkus Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Cirkus (2022)
- Genre: Comedy, Horror
- Release Date: 15 July 2022
- Director: Rohit Shetty
- Producer: Avishkar Halse, Bhushan Kumar, Rohit Shetty
- Production: Swapnil Bhalerao, Madhur Madhavan
- Writer: Yunus Sajawal
- Music: N/A
- Language: Hindi
- Watch on: Theatres
Cirkus Cast?
- Ranveer Singh
- Jacqueline Fernandez
- Pooja Hegde
- Raaj Vishwakarma
- Anil Charanjeett
- Siddarth Jadhav
- Johny Lever
- Ashwini Kalsekar
- Sanjay Mishra
- Murli Sharma
- Varun Sharma
- Mukesh Tiwari
- Tiku Talsania
- Garima Agarwal
- Vrajesh Hirjee
- Vijay Patkar
- Sulabha Arya
- Avishkar Halse
Cirkus Official Trailer
Cirkus Official Trailer Coming soon.
People also search for Cirkus Full Movie in Google:
Thanks for Visiting GadgetClock.com. Follow us for more updates.
Disclaimer:
Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.
Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.
#Cirkus #Movie #Cast #Trailer #Story #Release #Date #Poster
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.