Cirkus- Ranveer Singh was seen with Pooja Hegde for the first time, retro look! Ranveer Singh was seen with Pooja Hegde for the first time

Ranveer Singh is currently busy with his film and actress Pooja Hegde will be seen with him in this film. We are talking about the film Circus which has been in the making for a long time. At this time, a picture of Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde is going viral very fast, which has recently surfaced. Actually Ranveer Singh has shared the first look of his upcoming film Circus with Pooja Hegde on Wednesday.

The two are seen together for the first time and this is a retro look, you are going to be very happy to see it. The film is based on The Comedy of Errors, which inspired the Gulzar cult comedy, Angoor and is set in the 1960s.

Recently Ranveer Singh gave a reply about working with Pooja Hegde. Actually he was worshiped that.. how was it working with Poojahegde? Then came his reply and he wrote.. “Pleasant! We have been laughing and giggling all day!”

In the photo, Ranveer was wearing a half-sleeved striped polo neck brown and white T-shirt. The actress was wearing a yellow sleeveless blouse and saree in the photo against a green background. Pooja Hegde is continuously doing good work in the industry and will be seen with many stars in the coming times.

Pooja Hegde is going to be a part of the film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ with megastar Salman Khan and she is also very excited for this. How did you like her picture with Ranveer Singh at the moment?

Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 13:15 [IST]