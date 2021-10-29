cisce guidelines: icse, isc Term i Exam 2022 Important Notices issued by cisce, check here

ICSE, ISC Term I Exam 2022: Indian School Certificate Examination Council (CISCE) has issued important notification for ICSE, ISC Term I Exam 2022. 10th and 12th grade students can view ICSE and ISC Term-1 Exam Instructions (ISCE, ISC Term-1 Exam 2022) on CISCE’s official site cisce.org.



The CISCE Board Term-1 Exam will start from November 2021

CISCE has issued a notice informing of the guidelines applicable on the day of term-1 examination. The ICSE Semester-1 exam will start from November 29 and end on December 16, 2021 and the ISC Semester-2 exam will start from November 22 and end on December 20, 2021. Candidates appearing for Class 10 or Class 12 Term-1 examinations can check the important guidelines issued by the following council.

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Exam 2022: See the instructions applicable on the day of the exam here

Prior to this Semester 1 examination, students are required to collect their admission papers from the heads of their respective schools.

The examination center has to be informed 10 to 15 minutes before the scheduled time of commencement of the examination.

All the instructions given on the question paper should be read carefully.

Students will have to write unique ID and index number in the space provided at the top of the question paper and answer sheet.

There is nothing to write anywhere on the answer sheet except the top sheet of the question paper-cum-answer sheet.

Candidates arriving late at the examination center will have to give proper reasons to the supervising examiner.

Candidates will also have to follow the COVID 19 guidelines written in the notifications of ICSE Sem 1 Exam 2022 and ISC Sem 1 Exam 2022.

The marksheet will be issued online

Students appearing for the board exams will be given a computer generated mark sheet. The marks of each subject or paper obtained by the students in the Semester 1 examination will be written on the mark sheet.

When will the ticket be issued?

Students’ exams will be based on multiple choice questions, from which the correct answer will have to be chosen. The CISCE Term-1 Admission Card (ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Exam 2022 Admission Card) will be issued at least 1 week before the start date of the exam. Admission tickets have to be downloaded from the official website of the council. Students are advised to keep an eye on the website for necessary information.

