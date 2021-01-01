cisce Latest News: CISCE Board Exam 2021: ICSE, ISC Board Exam Semester-1 Datesheet Issued, Here is the direct link – cisce Release icse, isc 2021 Date Sheet Semester 1 Schedule on cisce.org

Highlights CISCE issues date sheet for ICSE, ISC board exams.

Semester-1 exams will start from November 15.

Download ICSE, ISC Semester-1 Datesheet from cisce.org.

CISCE Board Exam 2021, ICSE, ISC 2021 Date Sheet: ICSE, ISC Board Exam Semester-1 Datesheet has been issued. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the datesheet (ICSE, ISC 2021) for the first semester examinations of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12V). Students can check the required updates by visiting the official website of CISCE, cisce.org.



CISCE Board Exam 2021: Semester-1 Exam will be held in November, December

10th, 12th Board Examination (Class 10th 12th Board Examination 2021) will be conducted by CISCE in November and December. According to the datesheet issued by the board, ICSE, ISC Semester-1 Exam (ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2021 Semester 1) will start from 15th November 2021. The ICSE exam will continue till December 06, while the ISC exam will end on December 16. The direct link to the datesheet is given below.

The exam will be of one and a half hours

The 10th class examination will start at 11 am every day and the duration of the examination will be 1 hour, while the 12th class examination will start at 2 pm every day and the duration of the examination will be one and a half hours (1 hour). 30 minutes). In addition to the time mentioned in the schedule for solving the paper, 15 minutes are given for reading the question paper. Exams will be conducted for each subject for both ICSE and ISC. How to download the date sheet can be seen below.

ICSE, ISC 2021 Date Sheet Semester I Schedule: Learn how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of CISCE mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘ISC (Class XII) Exam – Semester 1 Year 2021 – 2022 Schedule’ or ‘ICSE (Tenth) Exam – Semester 1 Year 2021 – 2022 Schedule’.

Step 3: A PDF link of Semester-1 schedule will open on the screen.

Step 4: Check your datesheet

Step 5: Download and print it and keep it with you for further reference.

Direct link for class 10th date

Direct link to the 12th date sheet

Official website link