Cisf asi in trouble to stop Salman Khan: Cisf Asi stopping Salman Khan at Mumbai airport: Somnath Mohanty did his duty by stopping Salman Khan at the airport but later he was accused of breaking protocol.

CISF ASI Somnath Mohanty, who stopped Bollywood actor Salman Khan at the Mumbai airport, became a ‘hero’ on social media overnight. But now he is in trouble. In fact, Somnath Mohanty did his duty by stopping Salman Khan at the airport but later accused himself of breaking protocol.

According to media reports, CISF has seized Somnath Mohanty’s mobile phone after stopping Salman Khan. It has been confiscated for interacting with mobile media due to violation of protocol. A CISF official said the mobile phone had been confiscated so he could not speak to the media further about the incident.



Salman Khan had arrived at the Mumbai airport before heading to Russia for the shooting of his upcoming film. As you can see in the video that surfaced on social media, when Salman Khan arrived at the airport, he was surrounded by the paparazzi and the people present there. He then proceeded inside the airport with his safety. Meanwhile, CISF ASI Somnath Mohanty stopped Salman Khan from entering without a security check and the actor stopped and stood there.



People were praising CISF’s ASI Somnath Mohanty after a video of Salman Khan being stopped at the airport surfaced on social media. Despite being a Salman Khan celebrity, Somnath Mohanty did his duty.

