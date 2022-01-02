cisf Head Constable Recruitment 2022: CISF Recruitment 2022: 249 Head Constable Vacancies, 12th Pass Salary up to Rs. 81100

12th pass female and male candidates can apply.

A total of 249 posts are vacant.

CISF Recruitment 2022: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited online applications for the post of Head Constable GD Recruitment 2022. Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in sports competitions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply till March 31, 2022. Interested candidates can get more details on the official website cisf.gov.in.



A total of 249 vacancies will be filled through CISF Head Constable Recruitment Campaign. Both male and female candidates can apply. The selected candidates can be appointed to the post of CISF Head Constable GD as required in India and anywhere in the country.

CISF Head Constable Vacancy 2022 Details: Check the vacancy here

For women candidates – 68 posts

For male candidates – 181 posts

Total number of vacancies – 249

Educational Qualification

Must have passed 12th (Intermediate) examination from any recognized board or institution. In addition, candidates must be represented at the state / national / international level in sports and athletics.

CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates should be at least 18 years old and at most 23 years old on August 1, 2021. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

How to get a job as a head constable?

Eligible applicants will be selected on the basis of Physical Standards Test (PST), Document Verification, Testing Test and Proficiency Test.

Will I get such a salary?

Candidates who get the job of CISF Head Constable will get a benefit of salary and applicable allowances ranging from Rs. 25500 to Rs.

CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification