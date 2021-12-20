CISF Recruitment 2021: CISF Jobs 2022: CISF Recruitment for Hundreds of Vacancies for Head Constable

Highlights Great opportunity to get a government job.

CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification issued.

12th pass can also apply.

CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued notification for Head Constable GD Recruitment 2022. Candidates looking for government jobs (government jobs) have a great opportunity to get jobs of CISF Head Constable. There have been notifications for more than 200 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format till March 31, 2022.



Both male and female candidates can apply for the CISF Head Constable Recruitment Campaign. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in sports competitions held from 1st September 2019 to 31st March 2022. The selected candidates can be appointed to the post of CISF Head Constable GD as required in India and anywhere in the country. Interested candidates can get more details on the official website cisf.gov.in. Recruitment instructions are given below.

Vacancy Details (CISF Head Constable Vacancy 2022 Details)

For women candidates – 68 posts

For male candidates – 181 posts

Total number of vacancies – 249

Also read: SSC CGL Exam 2021-22: SSC CGL Applications will start from 23rd December, see important information here

Who can apply?

Must have passed 12th (Intermediate) examination from any recognized board or institution. In addition, candidates must be represented at the state / national / international level in sports and athletics. Candidates should be at least 18 years old and at most 23 years old on August 1, 2021.

Selection process

Eligible applicants will be selected on the basis of Physical Standards Test (PST), Document Verification, Testing Test and Proficiency Test.

Also read: ESIC Delhi Job 2021: More than 1000 posts for the post of Insurance Medical Officer, Salary 1.77 Lakh

Do you know how much salary you will get?

Candidates who get the job of CISF Head Constable will get a benefit of salary and applicable allowances ranging from Rs. 25500 to Rs.

CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification

CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment 2022 Notification Official Website

