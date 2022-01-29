cisf Recruitment 2022: CISF Constable Jobs 2022: CISF Constable Bumper Recruitment, 12th Pass Application, Over 1100 Posts

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued notification for Constable or Fireman Recruitment 2022. Applications have been invited for more than 1100 constable posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on CISF’s official website cisfrectt.in. This is a great opportunity for the 12th pass eligible candidates to get a government job (government job 2022).Online application for CISF Constable or Fireman (Male) Recruitment 2022 has started from 29th January. Candidates with all qualifications and qualifications can apply for this recruitment through official website on or before 04th March. Before applying, read carefully the important information about constable recruitment given here. Below is a direct link to the notification for more details.

CISF Constable 2022 Vacancy Details: See vacancy details here

The recruitment drive is aimed at filling up a total of 1149 posts of CISF constables or firemen. Of these, 489 seats are reserved for general category, 249 for OBC, 113 for EWS, 161 for SC and 137 for ST. Candidates will be recruited in various states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana. Details of state-wise vacancies can be checked in the notification.

Who can apply?

Must have passed 12th (Intermediate) examination in Science from a recognized board. Only male candidates can apply for this recruitment. Applicants should be 170 cm in height, chest – 80 cm and 85 cm with extension. Candidates applying should be 18 years of age and not more than 23 years. Higher age exemption is applicable for reserved category candidates. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

CISF Job 2022: CISF has removed hundreds of vacancies for the post of Head Constable.

Selection process

Applicants will be selected on the basis of Physical Performance Test and Physical Standard Test, Written Examination, Document Verification and Medical Test.

CISF Constable or Fireman (Male) Recruitment 2022 Notification

Official website