Cities across the globe light up in blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Cities in the United States and around the world are displaying the colors of the Ukrainian flag in blue and yellow, to show solidarity with the European nation as it battles a full-on invasion of neighboring Russia.

The skyline in downtown Dallas, Texas was illuminated with blue and yellow lights on a display intended to show support for Ukraine as it battles Russian invaders.

In the viral video, a Ukrainian woman deliberately tells a Russian soldier that she will die: ‘Peace of S ***’

The Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, a sister town in Kharkiv, Ukraine, was also illuminated as a Ukrainian hat tip.

About 200 miles to the north, in Sandusky, Ohio, reverence for Ukraine can also be found.

Biden condemns Russia’s decision to impose sanctions “not planned” to disrupt energy exports

Buffalo City, New York too Planned Thursday night to pay tribute to Ukraine and New York City did so on Wednesday night.

Tributes to the country of Ukraine were not limited to the United States and could be seen in major cities of the world, including Paris, London, Melbourne, Berlin and Rome. The Daily Mail reported.

One day later Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered military action in isolated areas of Ukraine, with Russian forces appearing to be closing in on the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

The sound of an explosion can be heard Kiev Local time Friday morning. Many Ukrainians rushed to the capital on Thursday.

READ Also  How India's Farmers Got Narendra Modi to Back Down

On Thursday night, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers that “Russian troops from Belarus are 20 miles outside Kiev.” Reporting from Axios. Austin added that the military was looking for ways to provide more equipment, including ammunition, to Ukrainian forces.

At least 57 people have been killed and 169 injured in Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine. Full-scale attack on President Vladimir PutinUkraine’s Health Minister Oleh Layashko made the announcement on Thursday.

Tyler O’Neill and Bradford Betz of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.


