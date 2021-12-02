Citing Covid-19, Climate and Wars, U.N. Asks Donors for Big Jump in Funding
GENEVA – When the United Nations last appealed for humanitarian aid before the epidemic, it asked donors for about $ 29 billion. But over the past year, there has been a huge increase in the number of people in need of help. And so the United Nations is asking for more help – $ 41 billion.
As the pandemic enters its third year and the scale of conflict and climate change continues to rise, the United Nations said Thursday it needs to help 183 million people in 63 countries who are suffering the consequences. Compared to 100 million people at the time of the last appeal in 2019.
Martin Griffiths, the United Nations’ emergency relief coordinator, told reporters in Geneva while announcing the organization’s 2022 funding campaign that more than 1 percent of the world’s population is now displaced by conflict and disaster. About 45 million people are now facing starvation, some as a result of climate change.
Citing World Bank estimates, he said the pandemic has already pushed 20 million people into extreme poverty and the new omikron type would further increase economic losses. “As Covid continues to threaten us and mutate, we will continue to see growing humanitarian needs,” he said.
Funding for humanitarian aid has doubled in four years, and the nine-nation program now needs more than एक 1 billion each, according to the United Nations. At the top of the list are Afghanistan and Syria, which need more than 4 4 billion each. They are followed by Yemen, which needs ९ 3.9 billion.
International aid in 2021 averted the threat of drought in South Sudan and Yemen, where UN agencies provided food to 10 million people.
But many aid programs seem to lack funding, forcing aid agencies to cut back on food. “Unless immediate and sustained action is taken to prevent a drought, humanitarian needs will exceed those of the last decade,” the United Nations said in its appeal.
Mr. Griffiths expressed particular concern about the conflict in Ethiopia, where the United Nations is trying to reach nine million people in the war-torn north and an additional 21 million in the rest of the country.
He also highlighted the political challenges of providing aid to Afghanistan, where severe drought and economic downturn have left 24 million people facing severe hunger. But international hatred of helping the Taliban has frozen international gangs and banking transactions.
Donor governments need assurances that funding does not empower the Taliban, Mr Griffith said, but to enable payroll payments for employees, “the world needs to understand that money needs to be spent through state structures.”
