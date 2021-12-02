Citing Covid-19, Climate and Wars, U.N. Asks Donors for Big Jump in Funding

GENEVA – When the United Nations last appealed for humanitarian aid before the epidemic, it asked donors for about $ 29 billion. But over the past year, there has been a huge increase in the number of people in need of help. And so the United Nations is asking for more help – $ 41 billion.

As the pandemic enters its third year and the scale of conflict and climate change continues to rise, the United Nations said Thursday it needs to help 183 million people in 63 countries who are suffering the consequences. Compared to 100 million people at the time of the last appeal in 2019.

Martin Griffiths, the United Nations’ emergency relief coordinator, told reporters in Geneva while announcing the organization’s 2022 funding campaign that more than 1 percent of the world’s population is now displaced by conflict and disaster. About 45 million people are now facing starvation, some as a result of climate change.

Citing World Bank estimates, he said the pandemic has already pushed 20 million people into extreme poverty and the new omikron type would further increase economic losses. “As Covid continues to threaten us and mutate, we will continue to see growing humanitarian needs,” he said.