Citing New Data, Pfizer Outlines Case for Booster Shots

Pfizer reported on Wednesday that the potency of its two-dose Covid vaccine declines slightly over time, but still provides long-lasting and robust protection against serious illness. The company has suggested that a third injection could improve immunity, but whether boosters will be badly needed is far from clear, which is the subject of heated debate among scientists.

So far, federal health officials have said boosters for the general population are unnecessary. And experts have questioned whether those vaccinated should receive more doses when so many have yet to be vaccinated.

“There isn’t enough evidence at the moment to support that this is somehow the best use of resources,” said Natalie Dean, a biostatician at Emory University in Atlanta.

Still, the results raise questions about the ability of the Pfizer vaccine to prevent infection in the months to come. And with the resurgence of coronavirus cases in many states, the data may influence the Biden administration’s deliberations on providing boosters for the elderly.