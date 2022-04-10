Citizens honored for rescuing 71-year-old from fire





PLEASANT VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday night, Sheriff Kirk A. Imperati along with Senator Sue Serino and the Pleasant Valley Fire Chiefs honored three citizens for rescuing a local man from a fire. The rescue took place during a house fire on February 16.

Joshua Contable, Bruce Griffing, and Ronald Rembert were recognized for their heroic and selfless actions. The three men entered an apartment that was on fire at Country Commons Apartments on West Road in Pleasant Valley and rescued a 71-year-old man who was trapped inside.

An update has not been provided on the 71-year-old after the incident. The three men received plaques for their actions, declaring them heroes.