Citizenship will be linked to birth certificate, there will be a single Environment Act; Understand in 10 points, what is PM Modi’s action plan

Report By-Anisha Dutta: The central government has prepared a 60-point action plan for development works. This action plan has been prepared after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s marathon meeting with secretaries of all departments and ministries on 18 September.

According to the document with The Indian Express, “There is no proof of citizenship in India. Citizenship can be linked to birth certificate through technology.

Senior government officials said actionable inputs have been sent to all secretaries. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has written a separate letter to the secretaries on 20 September asking them to take immediate action on the instructions of Prime Minister Modi.

Let us understand this action plan of PM Modi in 10 points

The work of different ministries is recorded in this 60-point plan. Broadly, the emphasis is on three parts – leveraging IT for governance, improving business environment and improving civil services. Many points have been included in this to attract the business. Such as eliminating certain permissions altogether, reducing the cost of starting a business in 10 regions and bringing it on par with Vietnam and Indonesia. To encourage the states for timely land acquisition and forest clearance. A comprehensive Environment Management Act that includes all laws. In the plan, the NITI Aayog has been asked to set a target of eradicating poverty in five years. It has also been said to bring the schemes of different ministries together through Aadhaar. In preparing the action plan, the Prime Minister has also asked the departments and ministries to learn from the successes of other states. The Sports Department has been asked to adopt the Odisha model to promote sports at the national level. The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances has been asked to keep all government circulars like Master Circulars of Reserve Bank of India. In addition, systems such as a central command and control center can be provided as a service by the industry. So that even small towns can take advantage. The PM has asked the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to start a scheme of housing facilities for those engaged in construction, to prevent expansion or formation of slums. It also states that all government data should be made accessible to all ministries.

Overall, from linking birth certificates to citizenship to pushing for jobs while negotiating trade agreements, from promoting ‘family database design’ to drafting a single Environment Act, there are many more laws on this. The plan is to bring it under the scheme.