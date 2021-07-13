City Center Announces Its 2021-2022 Season
Downtown New York will resume its live and in-person performances in October with the Fall for Dance Festival, one of its flagship events. The Dance Showcase will kick off the theater’s 2021-2022 season, which is also slated to include a Twyla Tharp birthday celebration, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s annual holiday season engagement, and two new dance series. .
“We really wanted to reaffirm our commitment to New York audiences, as a very New York institution, and to New York artists,” said Arlene Shuler, President and CEO of the City Center, of this. ambitious season.
“This is a huge opportunity for artists,” added Stanford Makishi, vice president and artistic director of dance programs. “Those that I have spoken with in the last 16 months, they were all dying to not only come back on stage, but also to actually have the interaction with the audience.”
City Center on Tuesday announced four orders for the fall for this year’s dance. Ayodele Casel, Lar Lubovitch and Justin Peck will create new pieces that will dot the five festival programs; and the Verdon Fosse Legacy, an organization dedicated to the preservation of the work of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, will reconstruct three dances for the festival. The full line-up and program will be published in early September.
In November, Twyla Tharp will celebrate her 80th birthday with “Twyla Now”, a program including two world premieres as well as signature works. Many stars, including Sara Mearns and Robert Fairchild, will perform, supported by an ensemble of young dancers.
The City Center’s new dance program will begin in 2022. Tiler Peck, director of the New York City Ballet, will inaugurate Artists at the Center, which gives an accomplished dancer the opportunity to create a program; Peck’s program, March 3-6, will feature works by William Forsythe, Alonzo King and others. The City Center Dance Festival, a spring counterpart to Fall for Dance, will follow from March 24 to April 10. He will present several New York companies, including the Martha Graham Dance Company, the Dance Theater of Harlem and the Paul Taylor Dance Company.
The reminders! The series, which revives rarely produced Broadway musicals, will also be back in 2022. All three shows, “The Tap Dance Kid” (February 2-6), “The Life” (March 16-20) and ” Into the Woods “(May 4-15), were announced last year. Reminders to come! The season will be the first under the artistic direction of Lear deBessonet, who was announced as Jack Viertel’s successor in 2019.
More information is available at nycitycenter.org.
