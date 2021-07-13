City Center Announces Its 2021-2022 Season

Downtown New York will resume its live and in-person performances in October with the Fall for Dance Festival, one of its flagship events. The Dance Showcase will kick off the theater’s 2021-2022 season, which is also slated to include a Twyla Tharp birthday celebration, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s annual holiday season engagement, and two new dance series. .

“We really wanted to reaffirm our commitment to New York audiences, as a very New York institution, and to New York artists,” said Arlene Shuler, President and CEO of the City Center, of this. ambitious season.

“This is a huge opportunity for artists,” added Stanford Makishi, vice president and artistic director of dance programs. “Those that I have spoken with in the last 16 months, they were all dying to not only come back on stage, but also to actually have the interaction with the audience.”

City Center on Tuesday announced four orders for the fall for this year’s dance. Ayodele Casel, Lar Lubovitch and Justin Peck will create new pieces that will dot the five festival programs; and the Verdon Fosse Legacy, an organization dedicated to the preservation of the work of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, will reconstruct three dances for the festival. The full line-up and program will be published in early September.