City Council amends law restricting ball playing





TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy City Council has voted to let youngsters within the Collar City play ball. Town council voted unanimously to vary an outdated law that made it unlawful to play ball on metropolis streets. Mayor Patrick Madden has 10 enterprise days to signal the brand new proposal into law.

The brand new laws will amend a law within the metropolis’s code that states: “No individual shall play ball in any of the streets of the City.” Council President Carmella Mantello wished to utterly repeal the law, however as an alternative, language will probably be added that restricts ball playing if the individual blocks visitors stream.