City drops points, drone stops play on unusual day in EPL

City drops factors, drone stops play on unusual day in EPL



There have been loads of unusual occurrences in the Premier League on Saturday, even when a late, late winner by Manchester United at Previous Trafford felt ever so acquainted.

Few might have anticipated City to fail to win at Southampton, with a 1-1 draw ending the leaders’ 12-match successful run that stretched again to Oct. 30. City is forward of Liverpool by 12 factors however the Reds have performed two video games fewer, which means there may be nonetheless some life in the title race.

Earlier than a 1-0 win at Leeds, Newcastle’s solely earlier victory in its 23 video games in all competitions this season was towards Burnley on Dec. 4. Beating Leeds wasn’t sufficient to elevate the Saudi-owned northeast workforce out of the relegation zone, but it could be the beginning of a late-season resurgence for Newcastle — particularly if extra signings come in earlier than the tip of January.

Most weird of all Saturday was the sight of gamers from Brentford and Wolverhampton being led off the sphere by the referee as a result of a drone was hovering above the pitch in their match in west London.

Play was suspended for practically 20 minutes in a match Wolves ended up successful 2-1.

In different video games, Marcus Rashford scored in the third and ultimate minute of stoppage time to grab a 1-0 win for United towards West Ham, lifting the workforce to fourth place. Aston Villa gained 1-0 at Everton.

CITY HELD

Man City wanted a Sixty fifth-minute header by Aymeric Laporte to earn some extent at St. Mary’s, after Southampton took the lead by means of Kyle Walker-Peters in the seventh.

Kevin De Bruyne, who equipped the cross for Laporte’s objective, and substitute Gabriel Jesus hit the identical submit in the second half for City, for whom Raheem Sterling had a gilt-edged probability from shut vary saved by Fraser Forster earlier than halftime.

Southampton’s gamers defended stoutly after the break, similar to they did when gathering a 0-0 draw at Etihad Stadium in September.

SECOND WIN

Newcastle is heading to Saudi Arabia through the winter break on the again of a giant win in its struggle for survival.

Jonjo Shelvey’s low, curling free kick flew previous a slew of outstretched legs in the realm and squeezed into the far nook of the online in the seventy fifth minute at Elland Highway.

Eddie Howe’s workforce is just one level from security with a recreation in hand on fourth-to-last Norwich, which gained at Watford on Friday.

“It was a heroic effort,” Howe mentioned, “in the sense that we dedicated every part to the sport and I believed the gamers have been excellent.”

RANGNICK’S GAMBLE

Man United ended the sport towards West Ham with 4 strikers on the sphere in one thing of a throwback to raised days on the membership beneath Alex Ferguson.

A lot to Ralf Rangnick’s delight, they mixed for the clinching objective that got here so late it was virtually in what was as soon as generally known as “Fergie Time.”

After the ball broke free, Cristiano Ronaldo handed the ball ahead to at least one sub, Anthony Martial, who slipped in one other, Edinson Cavani, who crossed for an additional, Rashford, to faucet dwelling on the far submit. There was a slight concern that Cavani had been in an offside place however the objective stood after a VAR verify and United might have fun a second win in 4 days.

“An especially emotional second if you happen to rating in the final second of the sport,” Rangnick mentioned, “figuring out that there isn’t a time anymore for the opposite workforce to answer.”

DIGNE’S RETURN

Lucas Digne had an eventful return to Goodison Park.

Barely per week after leaving Everton due to a falling-out with its then-manager Rafa Benitez, the France left again was again at his former membership with Aston Villa and arrange the successful objective for his new workforce.

Digne’s inswinging nook was glanced by Emi Buendia in first-half stoppage time for what proved to be the one objective.

Then, as Digne was celebrating with different Villa gamers in entrance of a piece of Everton followers, he fell to the bottom and clutched his face, having been struck by a bottle thrown from the gang. A supporter was later arrested.

Everton, which had Duncan Ferguson in caretaker cost whereas the membership searches for a alternative for the fired Benitez, dropped to inside 4 factors of the relegation zone.