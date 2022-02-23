City Leaders, Community Members Call For Change At Dangerous Queens Intersection – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday, city leaders and community members called for changes at what they say is a notoriously dangerous intersection in the Glendale section of Queens.

They stood at the intersection of Cooper and Cypress avenues, where a pedestrian was run over earlier this month.

“We need to install more protective bike lanes. We need to make them faster. We need to make them fully protective with jersey barriers, not just flexi-posts, and we need to make sure that they’re connected and protected,” said Laura Shepard, Queens organizer at Transportation Alternatives.

Two teens were hurt near the scene of the news conference on Monday when a car slammed into a moped they were riding. One victim, a 16-year-old girl, is in critical condition.