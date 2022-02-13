City of Boston apologizes for ‘accidentally’ emailing out names of unvaccinated employees: Report



The city of Boston has apologized for “accidentally” sharing information that revealed that about 100 employees were unvaccinated and tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report.

The city’s human resources department sent an email on Jan. 18 to about 100 employees submitting information that they had tested positive for COVID-19. The email – which had all the names and emails visible on the chain – stated that the policy had changed so that continued testing was no longer allowed and recipients would have to face vaccinations or possible disciplinary action.

“Under the previous policy of the city, you submitted information regarding the results of a positive COVID-19 test,” reads the initial email sent by the Boston Herald to about 100 of the compliance employees. “Since continuous testing is not permitted under the policy, please be aware that you must be vaccinated to comply with the policy if you have not already done so.”

Days later, the HR department apologized to the same group of employees, the Herald reported.

“Inadvertently and accidentally, we messed up,” read the follow-up email. “The purpose of sending the contact as a BCC was to respect the privacy of employees. The wrong button was pushed and so the email was sent showing all email addresses.”

“We apologize for the error,” the email continued. “We really take the interests of employees’ privacy seriously and have reviewed and improved our practice and guidelines to ensure that this does not happen again. We will do better. We thank you for your understanding.”

The city told the newspaper that the recipients of the initial emails were supposed to be blind-copied, meaning their names and emails would be kept secret from other recipients.

A union representing Boston Public Library staff has raised the issue with the HR department and the City Office for Labor Relations, which they say is a breach of privacy.

“People have to be held accountable for such actions,” said Elisa Cadilick of AFSCME Local 1526. “All these people now know human business.”