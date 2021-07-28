City Plans Central Park Concert for the Vaccinated: LL Cool J, Santana and More
LL Cool J, Elvis Costello, Andrea Bocelli, Carlos Santana and the New York Philharmonic will join Bruce Springsteen and other artists next month at the star-studded Central Park concert that the city plans to announce its return from the pandemic, announced. Mayor Bill de Blasio Tuesday.
The mayor said spectators should show proof of vaccination.
“We want this to be a concert for the people,” Mr. de Blasio said at a video press conference, announcing more headliners – and the name – of the event, “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert, “which will be held on the Great Lawn on August 21st. “But I also want to be clear: it has to be a safe concert. It must be a concert that helps us move our recovery forward. “
“So if you want to go to this concert, you have to show proof of vaccination,” he added.
The lineup includes artists and musical icons from a number of eras, genres and styles, including The Killers; Earth, Air and Fire; Wyclef Jean; Barry Manilow and previously announced artists including Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson and Patti Smith.
While 80 percent of tickets will be free, proof of vaccination will be required to attend. (Reasonable accommodation would be provided for those unable to get vaccinated due to a disability, the city said in a press release.) Masks will be optional, given the vaccination requirement and the fact that it takes place outdoors.
Free tickets will be made available to the public in batches at nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek starting Monday at 10 a.m. Others will be available for purchase on Monday.
The doors will open for the concert, produced in partnership with Live Nation, at 3 p.m. on August 21, and the show will begin at 5 p.m. CNN will also broadcast the event live worldwide, including on CNN in Spanish.
Venerable Brooklyn-born music producer Clive Davis has been working on the concert since May. He has lived most of his life in New York City, he told the press conference, but has never seen anything like the events of the past year and a half.
“As a born, raised and genuine New Yorker, I know how resilient we are and how New York always comes back,” Mr. Davis said. “And yes, ladies and gentlemen, we’re coming back. And I can’t think of, really, a more fitting way to celebrate that than an unforgettable concert in the most special place in the world: the Great Lawn in Central Park. “
#City #Plans #Central #Park #Concert #Vaccinated #Cool #Santana
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.