Citymapper 10.38 APK for Android – Download



Citymapper is an app. That allows helping you get anywhere in any city. It offers a complete information about routes and combinations of public transport in various cities. It is a great app for android.

Download and use the Citymapper app:

It is a very intuitive user interface. Citymapper app for android. Is oriented as an application with all the necessary information to move around a big city. The secret of Citymapper is that it includes data on public transportation like subways, buses, trains, and bicycles. Which allows you to choose between several different routes at any given time. Easily navigate your city with turn-by-turn directions for all your public transportation, walking, cycling, and scooter trips. The perfect complement to other map applications such as Google Maps.

Another feature included in Citymapper is that if you’re connected to the Internet. You’ll be informed in real-time about any interruptions in train or bus services as well as the availability of bicycle rentals. Personalize your city navigation save a home, work, and your go-to stops, stations for fast trip planning. Subscribe to your favorite subway, train, bus, or ferry line for automatic disruption, delay, status alerts. You can sign-up to save locations and your data via Facebook or Google+. As well as sync it across the web platform and other devices. Try another app as well as HERE WeGo.

Share live location with friends and family.

Share your live trip. Let friends follow your live trip to know when you’ll arrive. Share any location or address. one tap for others to get directions.

Citymapper is the best transportation app for Android. It not only makes it easier to move around a city. But it does so from a well-designed interface from which it is a pleasure to choose your destination. Offline maps and timetables no need to always be online. You can check all the information about your city offline. If you want to know more about Citymapper then you may visit the developer’s website for more information.