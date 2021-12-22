World

CityMD Announces Temporary Closures In Greater NYC Area – Gadget Clock

2 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
CityMD Announces Temporary Closures In Greater NYC Area – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
CityMD Announces Temporary Closures In Greater NYC Area – Gadget Clock

CityMD Announces Temporary Closures In Greater NYC Area – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In the wake of the latest COVID-19 surge, CityMD says it’s working to properly staff its urgent care facilities throughout the five boroughs, in New Jersey, and in Westchester County.

As a result, it is temporarily closing several of its facilities, effective Wednesday.

To see a complete list of the impacted CityMD sites, please click here.

#CityMD #Announces #Temporary #Closures #Greater #NYC #Area #CBS #York

READ Also  Taliban hideout destroyed in just 6 seconds in bombing, 250 terrorists killed, watch video, Airstrike in Afghanistan Taliban hideout destroyed in blast
World

CityMD Announces Temporary Closures In Greater NYC Area – Gadget Clock

2 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
CityMD Announces Temporary Closures In Greater NYC Area – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
CityMD Announces Temporary Closures In Greater NYC Area – Gadget Clock

CityMD Announces Temporary Closures In Greater NYC Area – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In the wake of the latest COVID-19 surge, CityMD says it’s working to properly staff its urgent care facilities throughout the five boroughs, in New Jersey, and in Westchester County.

As a result, it is temporarily closing several of its facilities, effective Wednesday.

To see a complete list of the impacted CityMD sites, please click here.

#CityMD #Announces #Temporary #Closures #Greater #NYC #Area #CBS #York

READ Also  Flooding Death Toll in China Rises Sharply

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment