CityMD Announces Temporary Closures In Greater NYC Area – Gadget Clock

CityMD Announces Temporary Closures In Greater NYC Area
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In the wake of the latest COVID-19 surge, CityMD says it’s working to properly staff its urgent care facilities throughout the five boroughs, in New Jersey, and in Westchester County.
As a result, it is temporarily closing several of its facilities, effective Wednesday.
To see a complete list of the impacted CityMD sites, please click here.
