Civil Service Interview from 31 May

Punjab Public Service Fee (PPSC), has launched the results of mains for Civil Service 2020-21. Candidates who’ve appeared in PPSC Mains Examination on 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7 and eight April 2021 can obtain PPSC Civil Service Mains Outcome from the official web site of PPSC – ppsc.gov.in

PPSC CCE Mains Outcome Hyperlink is given under. The candidates can obtain PPSC Mains Outcome, straight, by means of the hyperlink:

PPSC CCE Interview 2021

Candidates who’ve certified the mains examination will now seem for Interview spherical which is of 150 marks. The interview for the ibid posts shall start from 31/05/2021. Detailed Schedule of the interview might be uploaded on the web site of the Fee shortly

PPSC CCE Bodily Take a look at 2021

Additionally it is knowledgeable that the Bodily Take a look at for the Posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent Jails might be performed within the mid of June, 2021. Schedule for the Bodily take a look at for the eligible candidates shall be intimated within the due course

