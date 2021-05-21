Civil Service Interview from 31 May
Punjab Public Service Fee (PPSC), has launched the results of mains for Civil Service 2020-21. Candidates who’ve appeared in PPSC Mains Examination on 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7 and eight April 2021 can obtain PPSC Civil Service Mains Outcome from the official web site of PPSC – ppsc.gov.in
PPSC CCE Mains Outcome 2021: Punjab Public Service Fee (PPSC), has launched the results of mains for Civil Service 2020-21. Candidates who’ve appeared in PPSC Mains Examination on 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7 and eight April 2021 can obtain PPSC Civil Service Mains Outcome from the official web site of PPSC – ppsc.gov.in.
PPSC CCE Mains Outcome Hyperlink is given under. The candidates can obtain PPSC Mains Outcome, straight, by means of the hyperlink:
PPSC CCE Mains Outcome Obtain Hyperlink
PPSC CCE Mains Outcome Discover Hyperlink
PPSC CCE Interview 2021
Candidates who’ve certified the mains examination will now seem for Interview spherical which is of 150 marks. The interview for the ibid posts shall start from 31/05/2021. Detailed Schedule of the interview might be uploaded on the web site of the Fee shortly
PPSC CCE Bodily Take a look at 2021
Additionally it is knowledgeable that the Bodily Take a look at for the Posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent Jails might be performed within the mid of June, 2021. Schedule for the Bodily take a look at for the eligible candidates shall be intimated within the due course
Obtain PPSC CCE Mains Outcome 2021 ?
- Go to official web site – ppsc.gov.in
- Click on on the hyperlink ‘PUBLIC NOTICE REGARDING PROVISIONALLY QUALIFIED CANDIDATES FOR INTERVIEW IN PSCSCCE-2020 UPDATED on 20-05-2020’, given on the under of the homepage
- A brand new web page will open the place you might be required to click on on ‘ROLL NUMBER WISE LIST OF PROVISIONALLY QUALIFIED CANDIDATES FOR THE INTERVIEW UPDATED 20-05-21’
- Obtain PPSC CCE Mains Outcome PDF
- Test roll numbers of chosen candidates
#Civil #Service #Interview