Civilians and veterans helping evacuate Americans from Ukraine: ‘Never leave an American behind’

A group of veterans and civilians who have helped the Americans flee Afghanistan for the past six months are now turning their attention to Ukraine after Russia launched an offensive in the Eastern European country this week.

With the Russian military launching shelling in the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Thursday morning, Project Dynamo has implemented a plan that has been in the works for months already.

“We had a bunch of people on the ground who we identified who wanted to get out, especially if things went awry,” James Judge Fox, a spokesman for the Alliance of Civilians and the Elderly, known as Project Dynamo, told News Digital. Thursday.

“Our teammate Brian Stern could feel the explosions in Kiev and said, ‘OK, we have to go, we have to get out of here.'”

The first wave of Americans and legal residents fleeing Kiev on Thursday.

(Project Dynamo)

About two dozen American citizens and legal permanent residents were on the first Project Dynamo bus outside the city, and the group is already planning further evacuations.

The State Department told the Americans in Ukraine to “leave immediately” on February 12, and a few days later President Biden warned that there was no possibility of sending troops to rescue the Americans.

“There is an advantage [Project Dynamo] It consists of many veterans and reserve military members who have experience dealing with such things, special operations or intelligence or the evacuation of people from particularly dangerous areas, “the judge said.

“And when the Biden administration said they weren’t going to do it, it was like, ‘OK, let’s go.'”

Smoke billows from a power and heating plant in Shachastia, in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

(AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda)

Project Dynamo was established in August after the Taliban took control of Kabul and helped thousands of American citizens and allies flee the war-torn country. Just last month, the group helped nearly two dozen U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents flee Afghanistan.

During the eviction from Afghanistan, Project Dynamo began planning to help the Americans in Ukraine last year when rumors of a Russian aggression began.

“We started planting boots on the ground in December,” the judge said. “We had people in January, and then we had people on our soil for the last two weeks in Kiev.”

A tank of Ukrainian forces is leaving after the Russian military operation on February 24, 2022 in the town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine.

(Photo by Wolfgang Schwan / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Russia launched airstrikes on a military base on Thursday morning as ground troops moved into Ukraine, causing dozens of casualties on both sides.

Biden unveiled a raft of tough new sanctions on Russian banks and state-owned businesses, saying Putin “chose this war.”

Americans and legal residents who need assistance to get out of Ukraine can contact Project Dynamo on their website and contact the State Department by filling out an assistance request form.

“Our mentality never leaves an American behind,” the judge said.

