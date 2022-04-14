CJ McCollum leads Pelicans past Spurs in play-in game



CJ McCullum let New Orleans go early and Brandon Ingram took responsibility for sending the Pelicans to Los Angeles for a chance at the final play-off spot.

McCullum scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half to lead the young Pelicans to a 113-103 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. New Orleans will face the LA Clippers for the eighth play-off seed on Friday night.

“He was great,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said of McCullum. “He set the tone quickly. He understood the moment, and it calmed the rest of the boys. We just got the ball to him and he played after game, score after score, and then the rest of the boys just started feeding CJ.”

In his 57th playoff game, McCullum showed a calm presence to his young teammates. The Rookies Harb Jones, Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy played a big part in the fourth quarter.

“I was just trying to lock in and be aggressive,” McCullum said. “Play-offs are a lot of embarrassment, a lot of speed play, a lot of back-and-forth. To endure a certain level (chaos) you have to be stable and mentally locked in.… A lot is going to happen. To win our future.”

McCullum was not alone. Delivering the Pelican Stars under the pressure of New Orleans’ first post-season game since 2018, Ingram struggled with foul issues to add 27 points and center Jonas Valentinus added 22 points and 14 rebounds.

“The three best players in New Orleans have all played great, and if they do, you’re going to lose,” Spurs coach Greg Popovich said of his team’s inability to contain McCullum, Ingram and Valencianus. “We’re in it and back in it, but then we made the same mistake in the first three quarters – not physical defense.”

“We’re just playing for each other,” Valencianus said of joining McCullum and Ingram for 81 points. “When things fight, we need someone to slow down the game, which (CJ) does. The next step is Friday.”

Popovich said his young team, which averaged 25 years old, had learned a lesson in a difficult way.

“It’s a play-off, and you have to be among the people,” Popovich said. “The blur is important. Ingram has scored two goals in a row in the middle of the lane, no one has even touched him. It’s a great lesson for our boys.”

The Pelicans, who finished ninth in the West after starting the 3-16 season, will play the winner in the Clippers and face top-seeded Phoenix Sons in the first round. New Orleans has lost to Los Angeles in three of four meetings this season.

The Pelicans seemed to be ahead 96-75 at 10:39 left, 10:39, but the 10th-seeded Spurs cut it to 97-91 using a 16-1 run at 5:25. The Pelicans missed seven shots in a row during the run.

Ingram hit a pair of soft jumpers in the lane and Valencunus added a short jumper to bring New Orleans back to the top at 103-91.

Devin Vassel leads San Antonio with 23 points. Dejounte Murray had 16 points, but he got just 5 points out of 19 from the floor overshadowed by Pelicans rookie defensive stopper Harb Jones.

“You have to take the good and the bad and learn from it,” Murray said. “Our boys didn’t shoot well starting with me. They were physical. I’m not making any excuses.”

After Ingram went to the bench with three fouls before halftime 5:17, McCullum carried the Pelicans aggressively. With 14-4 in the last 3:36 overs of the half, McCullum made two 3-pointers and punched the San Antonio defense for a two-finger-roll layout on a strong drive in the lane as New Orleans made a 61-50 lead.

McCullum made 10 of his first 12 shots, 2 of which were from long range, despite a series of double team draws.

Tip-INS

Spurs: After eight years as a San Antonio assistant, Becky Hammon officially takes over as head coach of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. Coach Greg Popovich says he will miss Hamon’s contribution. “He was great for a while,” Popovich said. “I just wish her well, and I want her to stay here.” … G Dejounte Murray had two of his 13 triple-doubles against the Pelicans in the regular season.

Pelicans: When F. Zion Williamson missed the entire regular season with a fractured right metatarsal, the former No. 1 overall pick was doing 360-degree dunks in the pregame before returning to his street wear. Coach Willie Green has said he is not looking to bring Williamson back until the start of next season.