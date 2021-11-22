cji NV Ramana said Modern education is not equipped to build character and gave advice to rulers

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court NV Raman said that in a democracy, the people are paramount and the people should get the benefit of whatever decision is taken by the government.

Addressing the 40th convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Education at Puttaparthi Nagar in Anantapuramu district of Andhra Pradesh, Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana cited Mahabharata and Ramayana to say there are 14 bad qualities of rulers which they should avoid . He also said that character building is not possible with the current education system. It only lays more emphasis on the utilitarian aspects of education.

Addressing the students in Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Justice said that all rulers of a democratic set-up should introspect whether they have any bad qualities before starting their routine work. We need to give just administration and it should be according to the needs of the people. There are many scholars here and you are seeing the developments happening around the world and across the country.

During this, he said that in a democracy, the people are paramount and the people should get the benefit of whatever decision is taken by the government. Justice Ramana said that it is his wish that all the systems of the country should be free and honest with the aim of serving the people and Sathya Sai Baba used to say the same thing.

Apart from this, referring to the existing education system, he said that unfortunately the modern education system focuses only on utilitarian aspects and such a system cannot build the character of the students nor does it have the ability to develop social consciousness and sense of responsibility. Is.

The Chief Justice also said that true education is that which imbibes such qualities as moral values, humility, discipline, selflessness, compassion, tolerance, forgiveness and mutual respect. The main aim of education should be to raise your character and broaden your thinking. Education is what enables you to take right decisions while facing the complexities of life.

Apart from this, he said that education is often understood to mean academic education. But being educated actually means much more than that. True education should result in more positive change and advancement in the lives of the students. During this he also remembered Sathya Sai Baba and said that I had the privilege of seeing Baba. I have always carried his knowledge with me. ,with language inputs)