CJI NVCJI NV Ramana, CJI NV Ramana Latest News, CJI NV Ramana Legislative Assembly, CJI NV Ramana Parliament Debates, CJI NV Ramana Legislative Assembly, CJI NV Ramana Speech on Independence Day, CJI NV Ramana, Chief Justice of India, Expresses concern over low-level debates in Parliament

Highlights The Chief Justice said at the Supreme Court Bar Association event

Said- Lack of quality discussion in Parliament, sad situation

Legislature makes laws, lacks clarity: CJI

This is what happens if there are no intellectuals and lawyers in Parliament, the CJI said

New Delhi

Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana has expressed concern over the passage of the law without proper debate in Parliament. The Chief Justice said that due to the lack of quality argument, it is unfortunate that there is a lack of clarity in the laws being made today. The Chief Justice said that in the past there were positive debates in the House and this made it easier to understand the purpose of the law. The Chief Justice made the remarks while addressing a function organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association at the Supreme Court campus on the occasion of Independence Day.

‘Lack of clarity in law is increasing cases’

During the ceremony, the chief justice said it was a sad situation that the level of controversy was declining. The laws that are being made in the House lack clarity. This is causing a lot of trouble to the people and it is increasing the number of cases. Earlier, the law was widely discussed in the House. This helped the court understand the purpose and place of the law.

Giving examples for this, he said that when the Industrial Disputes Act was enacted, there was a long debate and it was discussed in detail by Shri Rama Murthy, a member of Tamil Nadu. I still remember how Shri Ramamurthy discussed this law in detail and its consequences and its impact on the working class.

Will Justice Nariman’s retirement pave the way for the appointment of Supreme Court judges?

‘This is what happens when there are no intellectuals or lawyers at home’

The Chief Justice said that now the situation is tragic, it is a matter of regret that the law is being passed without adequate discussion. We see that there is a lot of ambiguity in the law. There is a big difference in the law. We do not know what the purpose of the law is. This is causing lawsuits and harassment and is costing the government and the public money. This is what happens when there are no intellectuals or lawyers in the house. We have nothing more to say. But at the same time we want to say that the legal community should take the lead in this matter and move forward in social and public life.

Supreme Court stern on criminalization of politics – ‘No appeal to any party despite all appeals’

‘Gandhi, Nehru, Patel and Rajendra Prasad gave up everything for public life’

Chief Justice Ramana mentioned Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Rajendra Prasad and said that they played a key role in the case and gave up their business, their property, their family and everything. The Chief Justice also said that lawyers should not be limited to themselves. Don’t just focus on making money and making your life easier. Please consider this. We must take an active part in public life. Some good and noble deeds should be done. I hope something good happens in the country.

