cjm prayagraj rejected cbi appeal for polygraph test of Mahant Narendra Giri death case accused

The CJM Court of Prayagraj has extended the judicial custody of the three accused by another 12 days. The court will now hear the matter on October 30.

In the case of suspicious death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Mahant Narendra Giri, the court has dismissed the appeal of the CBI for polygraph test after consulting the accused. The court has refused to conduct the polygraph test of the accused. Along with this, the court has extended the judicial custody of all the three accused Anand Giri, Ada Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari by another 12 days.

In fact, the CBI appealed to the CJM Court of Prayagraj to conduct a polygraph test of the three accused in the suspicious death of Mahant Narendra Giri. The CBI in its appeal had said that it is necessary to conduct a polygraph test to investigate the matter. Since the polygraph test requires that person’s approval. Therefore, the court had sought consent from the three accused for conducting a polygraph test. Which the accused denied. After the denial of the accused, the court also dismissed the appeal filed by the CBI regarding the polygraph test.

Sudhir Srivastava, counsel for Anand Giri, the main accused in this case, while talking to news agency ANI, said that the CBI had appealed for a polygraph test citing suppression of facts by the detained accused. But this test can be done only with the consent of the accused so the CJM spoke to him through video conferencing and asked if he wanted to get this test done. The accused denied this.

Mahant Narendra Giri death case | CBI had appealed for polygraph test citing hiding of facts by accused in custody. But it can be done only with accused’s consent so CJM spoke with them via VC & asked if they want it, they refused: Sudhir Srivastava, lawyer of accused Anand Giri pic.twitter.com/XFzgtvSUEr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 18, 2021

At the same time, the CJM Court of Prayagraj has extended the judicial custody of the three accused for another 12 days. The court will now hear the matter on October 30. The three accused will be produced in the court through video conferencing only. All the three accused are presently lodged in Naini Jail. In the suspicious death of Mahant Narendra Giri, two accused Anand Giri and Aadya Tiwari were sent to judicial custody on September 22 and the third accused Sandeep Tiwari on September 23.

It is noteworthy that on September 20, the body of Mahant Narendra Giri, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at Baghambri Gaddi Math in Prayagraj. A suicide note was also recovered from them. In which he accused his disciple Anand Giri and priest Aadya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari of mentally disturbing them and blamed all three for his death. Initially the Uttar Pradesh Police was investigating the matter but later it was handed over to the CBI.