Claim Gloo wall skin & free character before it’s Late



FFWS 2021: Claim Gloo Wall Skins & Free Characters before it’s too Late: The Free Fireplace World Collection 2021 Singapore has concluded with recording-breaking success within the historical past of Esports. The Thai crew, Pheonix Power, took the crown of the grand match & bagged the prize cash of three.6 Crore. Nonetheless, the celebrations are solely getting began as now could be the time to relish the in-game rewards that followers world wide have achieved for fulfilling the viewership milestones. Comply with this text for detailed details about the thrilling free rewards.





To maximise engagement for the match, Free Fireplace has ready a listing of things that shall be rewarded to gamers upon finishing viewership milestones. This time as nicely, Garena has launched three live-watching milestones. Now, the reside viewing goal has met, and gamers can declare gun skins, emotes, a character of their alternative & extra for free.

Checklist of Rewards for Respective Milestones: Free Fireplace World Collection Rewards

Tier 3: 150k Dwell Viewers

Diamond Royale Voucher

Common Fragments

Tier 2: 300k Dwell Viewers

Gamers can select any character from a listing of 26 characters. The names of the accessible characters are listed under.

Ford

Kelly

Luqueta

Hayato

Wukong

Rafael

Kla

Wolfrahh

Antonio

Maxim

Alvaro

Miguel

Notora

Caroline

Shani

Moco

Steffie

Clu

Nikita

Paloma

Laura

Misha

Dasha

Olivia

A124

Kapella

Tier 1: 450k Dwell Viwers

Upon reaching this milestone, gamers can declare any of the seven rewards listed under.

Kungfu Emote

Let’s Go Emote

M79- Hipster Bunny

MP40- Carnival Carnage

Gloo Wall – Aurous Dragon

Gloo Wall – Nuclear Bunker

Gloo Wall – Dragon Sea

The way to declare the Viewership Rewards of FFWS 2021?

Step 1: Open the Calendar part & faucet on FFWS Tab

Step 2: Underneath the FFWS Tab, discover the Milestone sections of i.e., 150k, 300k, and 450k.

Step 3: Faucet on every Milestone & Claim your favorite Rewards from the respective Rewards sections.

