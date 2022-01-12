Claim in sting- DSP accepted Khalistani conspiracy, Hemant Biswa Sharma, Aditya Nath and Shivraj Singh Chouhan lashed out at Congress

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma whereas addressing a press convention mentioned that each one the proof makes it clear that the Congress excessive command and the Punjab CM had hatched a conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The problem of PM Modi’s safety in Punjab appears to be heating up now. After the sting of a non-public channel, now BJP leaders are concentrating on the Congress in a sequential method. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma has claimed on Wednesday that the DSP himself has mentioned that it was a Khalistani conspiracy, there have been no farmers in the protest. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and UP CM Yogi Adityanath have additionally focused Congress concerning this sting.

Addressing a press convention, Sarma mentioned that each one the proof makes it clear that the Congress excessive command and the Punjab CM had hatched a conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was referring to the identical sting operation which claimed that the police there had intelligence reviews on January 2 concerning an try to assassinate the prime minister.

Sarma said- “Sukhdev Singh’s voice has been recorded in the sting operation, and Sukhdev Singh informed that on January 2, he had given a report back to the SSP about all of the issues that had been being hatched, in addition to this. It’s saying that in this protest, the supporters of Khalistani had been individuals. These individuals weren’t farmers.”

The safety breach throughout Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s go to to Punjab was not a mere lapse as is being made out, however a deliberate conspiracy hatched by Punjab Govt to hazard the lifetime of the nation’s most beloved PM. I demand an intensive investigation into the matter. pic.twitter.com/bCf3ESYtVK — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 12, 2022

Claiming that the Punjab authorities didn’t observe the protocol laid down for the prime minister’s go to, Adityanath mentioned the Congress authorities led by Charanjit Singh Channi ought to “apologise” to the nation.

Like CM Yogi and Assam CM Sarma, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has completed it. Chouhan mentioned that the safety of the PM has been performed with, a TV channel has uncovered it in the sting operation. It’s now clear that the safety lapse, Prime Minister, was not a coincidence, it was a conspiracy.

Allow us to inform you that on January 5, PM Modi was to journey by helicopter to the venue to attend the Ferozepur rally, however unhealthy climate made him take the final minute choice to journey by highway. After which the PM canceled his program after stopping for 15-20 minutes at a flyover and for this it was known as a safety lapse.