Claimed to have a driving range of 306 km on a single charge, know the full details of this electric sedan

If you want to buy a low budget electric car, then here you can know the complete details of the long range claiming Tata Tigor EV.

In the car sector of the country, the demand for electric cars along with CNG cars is increasing rapidly in the alternative of petrol and diesel, but due to the high price of these electric cars, at present, few people are able to buy them, in view of which we are considering electric cars. Telling about the segment car that gives a long range in a low budget.

We are talking about Tata Tigor EV, the electric car of Tata Motors, whose company has made attractive in terms of features and range along with attractive design.

Tata Motors has launched three variants of this electric Tata Tigor in the market, in which the first is XE, second XM and third variant is XZ Plus.

Talking about the battery and power of Tata Tigor, the company has given 26 kWh high power energy density Lithium Ion battery back in it. With this battery pack, the company has given 55 kW (74.7 PS) capacity Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor. It generates peak torque of 170 Nm.

Regarding the charging of this battery, the company claims that this car gets charged from 0 to 80 percent in 8.5 hours through standard wall charger and it takes 60 minutes to charge this much through fast charger.

Regarding the driving range of the car, the company claims that this car gives a range of 306 km and this range has been certified by ARAI.

Talking about the features, the company has given standard AC, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 4-speaker Harman sound system.

Talking about the safety features, the company has given features like ABS, EBD, dual airbags on the front seat, hill control, hill assist, smart regenerative braking system, electric power assisted steering wheel, etc.

The company is giving a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 km with certain conditions on the battery pack and motor of this car. Apart from this, Tata Motors is also giving a warranty of 3 years or 1,25,000 km on this car with certain conditions.

Tata Tiago EV has been launched by the company with a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 13.14 lakh when going to the top variant.

But the FAME being given by the central government on electric vehicles.. After getting the subsidy, the price of this car can be very less.