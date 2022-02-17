Auto

Claimed to have a driving range of 306 km on a single charge, know the full details of this electric sedan

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Claimed to have a driving range of 306 km on a single charge, know the full details of this electric sedan
Written by admin
Claimed to have a driving range of 306 km on a single charge, know the full details of this electric sedan

Claimed to have a driving range of 306 km on a single charge, know the full details of this electric sedan

Claimed to have a driving range of 306 km on a single charge, know the full details of this electric sedan

If you want to buy a low budget electric car, then here you can know the complete details of the long range claiming Tata Tigor EV.

In the car sector of the country, the demand for electric cars along with CNG cars is increasing rapidly in the alternative of petrol and diesel, but due to the high price of these electric cars, at present, few people are able to buy them, in view of which we are considering electric cars. Telling about the segment car that gives a long range in a low budget.

We are talking about Tata Tigor EV, the electric car of Tata Motors, whose company has made attractive in terms of features and range along with attractive design.

Tata Motors has launched three variants of this electric Tata Tigor in the market, in which the first is XE, second XM and third variant is XZ Plus.

Talking about the battery and power of Tata Tigor, the company has given 26 kWh high power energy density Lithium Ion battery back in it. With this battery pack, the company has given 55 kW (74.7 PS) capacity Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor. It generates peak torque of 170 Nm.

Regarding the charging of this battery, the company claims that this car gets charged from 0 to 80 percent in 8.5 hours through standard wall charger and it takes 60 minutes to charge this much through fast charger.

READ Also  Royal Enfield can win by filing ITR! Offer is till December 31, know- details

Regarding the driving range of the car, the company claims that this car gives a range of 306 km and this range has been certified by ARAI.

Talking about the features, the company has given standard AC, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 4-speaker Harman sound system.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Talking about the safety features, the company has given features like ABS, EBD, dual airbags on the front seat, hill control, hill assist, smart regenerative braking system, electric power assisted steering wheel, etc.

,read this also– In a budget of just 4 lakhs, these top 3 cars give decent mileage of up to 22 kmpl on petrol and 31 kmpl on CNG)

The company is giving a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 km with certain conditions on the battery pack and motor of this car. Apart from this, Tata Motors is also giving a warranty of 3 years or 1,25,000 km on this car with certain conditions.

Tata Tiago EV has been launched by the company with a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 13.14 lakh when going to the top variant.

But the FAME being given by the central government on electric vehicles.. After getting the subsidy, the price of this car can be very less.


#Claimed #driving #range #single #charge #full #details #electric #sedan

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Take home 11 lakh Honda City for just 3 lakhs with loan plan, read offers and full details of the car

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment