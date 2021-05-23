Claire Sweeney, 50, puts on a busty display as she stuns in an all-white pant suit



Claire Sweeney put on a busty display as she rocked a trendy all-white pant suit on Saturday night time.

The 50-year-old seemed sensational as she loved a night time out to see Cabaret All Stars Presents Duncan James in London.

She opted for a figure-hugging white embroidered ensemble, which boasted a double-breasted jacket which assertion shoulder pads, for the enjoyable outing.

Claire gave followers a glimpse of her cleavage in the tight-fitting prime, which matched the sample on her suit.

Creating the proper silhouette, her suit jacket blew out on the hips and her wide-leg trousers complimented her scorching physique form.

The blonde magnificence wore a pair of open-toe excessive heels, which sneaked a glimpse of her manicured purple toenails.

To accessorise, Claire added a beige padded leather-based shoulder bag and a lengthy silver pendant necklace.

Finishing her glamorous look, Claire wore her enviable blonde tresses in a aspect parting with a mild wave to the ends and wore a easy make-up look.

Her look comes after she admitted she had a ‘wobble’ and ‘freaked out’ when she turned 50 on April 17 as she mentioned having a ‘actually onerous time’ over the past yr amid lockdown.

The previous Brookside actress who’s the mom to son Jaxon, six, stated that regardless of the challenges of the previous yr, she ‘could not be happier’.

Talking to OK! journal from her four-bedroom home in Pimlico, central London, Claire stated of turning 50: ‘I’ve buddies saying, ‘Embrace it,’ however I am having a proper outdated wobble. It all of a sudden appears outdated, however I do know it is not as a result of I really feel nice.’

The Scarborough actress stated she is extra snug with herself now then ever earlier than as she counted her blessings, together with her son, in the interview.

Claire gave beginning to her solely little one in September 2014, whom she shares together with her former fiancé Daniel Reilly.

After giving beginning in her early 40s, she stated she is glad she waited to have a child later in life in order that she may fulfill her targets and tick off most of her profession guidelines.

Nevertheless, Claire admitted it hasn’t been plain crusing together with her son in the course of the pandemic, particularly with homeschooling.

Reflecting on lockdown, she added: ‘A part of me has loved it. There have been moments once I struggled, in fact, like with homeschooling.’

Tough occasions: The star, who’s the mom to son Jaxon, six, just lately revealed that regardless of the challenges of the previous yr, she ‘could not be happier’

‘I’ve a lot respect for his instructor. I messaged her in the future saying, “I am crying and he is crying. We have been preventing. What can we do?'”

She added that there have been occasions she and her son ‘locked horns’ and that homeschooling brought about ‘an excessive amount of disruption’.

Apart from her parenting challenges, Claire stated that the previous yr was ‘actually onerous,’ for these in the TV and leisure trade as a result of a lack of labor.

In accordance Claire, she has barely labored after her pantomime was lower brief as a result of lockdown. However, she is now trying ahead to the long run after touchdown a new presenting gig on BBC Radio Merseyside.

She described the brand new alternative as a ‘godsend,’ not simply financially but additionally as a result of enjoyment it offers her.