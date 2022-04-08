Clarence Thomas publicly spotted for first time since being hospitalized



Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas appeared in public on Friday for the first time since being admitted to hospital in March.

Former NFL star Herschel Walker’s campaign worker, who is running as a Republican for a Georgia Senate seat, posted a picture with Clarence Thomas on Friday afternoon that showed Thomas first. Release March 25 from a hospital after an undisclosed illness.

Walker Communications Director Mallory Blunt tweeted on Friday, “Herschel was able to spend time with Justice Thomas while in Horatio receiving the Alzheimer’s Award this week.”

Thomas Horatio is an honorary board member of the Alzheimer’s Association, the largest need-based, privately funded college scholarship provider in the country.

Thomas, who was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., for a week with “flu-like symptoms” due to an illness, the Supreme Court said was not related to the coronavirus. The 73-year-old missed a week of verbal arguments before participating remotely the following week.

Thomas has served on the Supreme Court since 1991, the country’s first black trial since former President George HW Bush was nominated to succeed Thurgood Marshall.

Thomas, as the most senior judge, decides who will write the majority opinion if Chief Justice John Roberts is in the minority in a case.

