Clarence Thomas references Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak, says Supreme Court can’t be ‘bullied’



Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas rejected the idea of ​​pressuring the court for the desired outcome at a judicial conference on Friday.

Thomas spoke at the 11th Circuit Judicial Conference in Atlanta this week, where he discussed for the first time the leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court. If the opinion of Rao vs. Wade is made official, it will create panic among Democrats and lead to protests against the court.

“We cannot be an organization that can be intimidated into giving you the results you want. Events starting this week are a symptom of that.” According to the report, Thomas said.

Thomas did not discuss the matter extensively, and only referred to the ongoing scandal in the Supreme Court.

Thomas, who was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., for a week with “flu-like symptoms” due to an illness, the Supreme Court said was not related to the coronavirus. The 73-year-old missed a week of verbal arguments before participating remotely the following week.

Thomas has served on the Supreme Court since 1991, the country’s first black trial since former President George HW Bush was nominated to succeed Thurgood Marshall.

Thomas, as the most senior judge, decides who will write the majority opinion if Chief Justice John Roberts is in the minority in a case.

Chief Justice John Roberts addressed the same conference on Thursday, in which he described the hanging as “absolutely terrifying”. The judge dismissed any questions that might affect the Supreme Court’s final decision.

“A leak at this height is absolutely terrible,” Roberts said. “If the person behind it thinks it will affect our work, it’s just stupid.”