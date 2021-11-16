Clarissa Eden, British Countess and Political Influencer, Dies at 101



In 1955, a year before the Suez Crisis, which came to define her position as Prime Minister, when her husband became Prime Minister in 1955, Britain was entering a different era, yet the ruling class was still in a vicious circle. “You always wore evening gowns, fabulous evening dresses – Tiara and God knows what, and long gloves that had to be buttoned up,” Ms. Eden was quoted as saying in the “Goldfish Bowl”.

At the same time, the blue-collar respect that sustained the country’s rigid class system was weakening. Ms Eden drew unfavorable press coverage when she asked the wife of a farm laborer named Mod Butt to refrain from going out to dry her laundry at the Prime Minister’s Country Retreat Checkers in Buckinghamshire.

“When foreign visitors came to us, we would take them for a walk and it was one of the places we walked,” she said. “And then one day all of a sudden this washing line came across. I said, I thought to myself, ‘Would she mind washing?

Ms. Butt declined the request, and her story appeared in the left-leaning newspaper The Daily Mirror, bringing a swarm of reporters to Checkers to find other examples of Ms. Eden’s alleged arrogance. But “there was no evidence of Clarissa’s alleged royal ways,” Ms. Booth and Ms. Haste concluded in their book.

Ann Clarissa Spencer-Churchill was born on June 28, 1920, the youngest child of Lady Gwendolyn Bertie, daughter of the Seventh Earl of Abingdon, and John Strange Spencer-Churchill, the younger brother of John Strange Spencer-Churchill, Stockbroker and Winston. Churchill. She had two older brothers, Johnny and Peregrine.

She won several titles over the years. After her husband became a knight in 1954, she became known as Lady Eden, and in 1961, when he was crowned Earl of Avon, she became Avon’s Countess.

The couple had no children and Ms Eden died without being rescued immediately. Mr Eden, who suffered from health problems, died in 1977.