Clark Gillies, member of NY Islanders’ Stanley Cup teams, dead at 67

Clark Gillies, member of NY Islanders’ Stanley Cup groups, dead at 67



Clark Gillies, a key member of the New York Islanders’ Eighties NHL dynasty that notched 4 consecutive Stanley Cup championships and a file 19 straight playoff sequence victories, died Friday, the workforce introduced. He was 67.

“The New York Islanders are deeply saddened to be taught of the passing of legendary power-forward and Hockey Corridor of Fame member Clark Gillies,” the membership wrote in a Twitter message.

An announcement was additionally made at UBS Enviornment, the Islanders’ dwelling in Elmont, New York, after Friday evening’s sport in opposition to the Arizona Coyotes, Newsday of Lengthy Island reported.

No trigger of loss of life was instantly reported.

Gillies’ teammates on the Islanders groups of the early Eighties rank among the many biggest stars ever to play professional hockey, together with defenseman Denis Potvin, forwards Bryan Trottier and Mike Bossy and goaltender Billy Smith. All are Corridor of Famers.

Gillies, a local of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, spent nearly his total profession with the Islanders, ending with the Buffalo Sabres.

His 304 objectives and 663 factors (objectives plus assists) with New York each rank fourth in membership historical past, in keeping with The Hockey Information.

His uniform quantity 9 is one of a number of which have been retired by the membership, honoring the workforce’s biggest gamers.

Islanders workforce president Lou Lamoriello launched an announcement about Gillies’ passing.

“Your complete Islanders neighborhood is devastated by the loss of Clark Gillies,” Lamoriello wrote. “He epitomized what it means to be a New York Islander. The pleasure he felt sporting the Islanders sweater on the ice was evident by his willingness to do something to win. Off the ice, he was simply as massive of a presence, all the time taking the time to provide again to the area people.”

“The New York Islanders have 4 Stanley Cups as a result of of the sacrifices he and the members of these dynasty groups made for the franchise. On behalf of your entire group, we ship our deepest condolences to your entire Gillies household.”