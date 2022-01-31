clash of Rakesh Tikait, Saurabh Sharma tweeted Bku media advisor replied india tv deabte

Politics is hot in UP due to assembly elections. The tongues and speeches of the leaders are becoming acrimonious. Recently, during a TV debate, there was an altercation between the National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait and the TV anchor on the stage itself. When Tikat got furious at the anchor in a loud voice, the answer was received – I am from western UP. If you want to dominate me by making loud noises, it will not happen.

The program was organized by India TV in Lucknow, the capital of UP. In which Rakesh Tikait had also reached to talk about himself and the farmers, but as soon as the discussion started, there was a collision between Rakesh Tikait and anchor Saurabh Sharma. However, later both calmed down and the program went ahead. After this Saurabh Sharma made another tweet on this incident.

Saurabh Sharma wrote on Twitter that “Tameez se baat karnega, Izzat free will miliga, tameez ke jawa thok ke milega. Rakesh forgot to tell Tikait, I am from Meerut. A large number of people have given their reactions to this tweet of anchor Saurabh Sharma. Some supported Saurabh Sharma, while some said that if this continues, then further agreement will be answered.

Saurabh Upadhyay, media advisor of Bharatiya Kisan Union, while replying to Saurabh Sharma, wrote that the farmer was talking about the farmer, then what was the need to show the temple-mosque? The nation’s stomach is filled with the grain produced from the farmers’ fields. The temple is not from the mosque. Not Meerut, it should be from Rampur, whether it is from Ayodhya, when it comes to farmers, only farmers should walk on screen. Otherwise, there will be an answer and a befitting reply in the future.

A user named Anirudh Bhattacharya wrote that it is too late now. The truth is that in that moment Rakesh Tikait hit your face with the truth that you were left with Bilbila. Clearly you were not present at all. Whatever you say now to erase the shyness, the reality itself has told that moment. You are not honest in the profession of journalism. A user named Saurabh Ranware wrote that even good journalists have to bear the brunt of dock journalism, but the displeasure with the poster behind the stage is justified that of Rakesh Tikait ji, why there was no farm or farmer. Why were temples and mosques erected?

Please inform that Rakesh Tikait was representing the farmers protesting on the Ghazipur border. Rakesh Tikait was the person who even shed tears to stop the farmers returning from the Ghazipur border and after that the farmers’ movement arose. If we talk about the elections, then the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are going to start from February 10. The results will be out on March 10.