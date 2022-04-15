Clashes erupt at Jerusalem holy site, 152 Palestinians hurt: report



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

JERUSALEM – Palestinians clashed with Israeli police on the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem just before dawn on Friday as thousands of people gathered for prayers during the holy month of Ramadan. Doctors say at least 152 Palestinians have been injured.

The holy site has often been the center of Israeli-Palestinian unrest for Jews and Muslims, and tensions have already risen amid recent waves of violence. Clashes at the site last year helped start an 11-day war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

Conflict comes at a particularly sensitive time. This year coincides with Ramadan Passover, a major weekend Jewish holiday that begins at sunset on Friday and the Christian holy week, which ends on Easter Sunday. The holidays are expected to bring thousands of faithful to Jerusalem’s Old City, home to the holy sites for the three religions.

Two police officers have been shot dead in Israel during a historic US-Middle East conference

Hours after the clashes began, police announced that they had stopped the violence and arrested “hundreds” of suspects. They said the mosque had reopened and Friday noon prayers would be held as usual. Thousands of people were expected.

Israeli authorities say they have previously held talks with Muslim leaders to ensure peace and allow prayers, but Palestinian youths hurled stones at police, sparking violence. Palestinian eyewitnesses, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of security concerns, said a small group of Palestinians hurled stones at police, who then forced their way into the compound, sparking a widespread fire.

Online videos show Palestinians throwing stones and fireworks, and police throwing tear gas and stun grenades at a wide esplanade around the mosque. Others show worshipers barricading themselves inside mosques.

Later in the morning, Israeli police entered the mosque and arrested people. Israeli security forces rarely enter the building, and when they do, Palestinians see it as a major increase.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency services said they had treated 152 people, many of whom had been injured or beaten with rubber-coated bullets or stun grenades. According to the endowment, one of the guards at the scene was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet.

Israeli troops kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank gun battle

Israeli police say three officers were injured in the “huge stone pelting” and two were evacuated from the scene for treatment.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said dozens of masked men carrying Palestinian and Hamas flags marched on the compound before dawn on Friday, gathering stones and other items in anticipation of the unrest.

“Police were forced to enter the field to disperse the crowd and remove stones and rocks to prevent further violence,” it tweeted.

Police said they waited until the prayers were over and the crowd began to disperse. In a statement, it said mobs began hurling stones at nearby Jewish holy sites, the Western Wall, forcing them to work.

Palestinians see the deployment of police in al-Aqsa as a major provocation.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian man who opened fire on crowd bar after Manhunt

Israel’s national security minister, Omar Barlev, who oversees the police force, said Israel had “no interest” in violence in the holy site, but police were forced to deal with “violent elements” who attacked them with stones and metal bars. He said Israel is equally committed to the freedom of worship of Jews and Muslims.

The mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. It is built on a hilltop in the Old City of Jerusalem, the holiest site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount because it was the site of ancient Jewish temples. It has been a major flashpoint in Israeli-Palestinian violence for decades and was the epicenter of the 2000-2005 Palestinian intifada or uprising.

In the 1967 war, Israel occupied East Jerusalem, al-Aqsa, and other major holy sites and annexed it in an internationally unrecognized move. Palestinians want the eastern part of the city to be the capital of a future independent state, including the West Bank and Gaza, which was also occupied by Israel during the war about 55 years ago.

Tensions have risen in recent weeks following a series of attacks by Palestinians inside Israel that killed 14 people. Clashes with the Palestinians have sparked arrests and military operations across the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health says a 17-year-old man has died after being wounded in a clash with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinians have vandalized a West Bank temple as tensions rise

The latest wave of violence has killed at least 25 Palestinians, according to an Associated Press count, many of whom were involved in attacks or clashes, but an unarmed woman and a lawyer appear to have been killed.

Last week of Ramadan, weeks of protests and clashes in Jerusalem finally sparked an 11-day war with Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules the Gaza Strip.

Before Ramadan, Israel lifted sanctions and took other steps to calm tensions, but attacks and military operations have brought another cycle of unrest.

Hamas has condemned what it says is a “brutal attack” on al-Aqsa worshipers by Israeli forces, saying Israel would bear “all consequences”. It called on all Palestinians to “stand by our people in Jerusalem.”

Earlier this week, Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza called on Palestinians to camp at the Al-Aqsa Mosque over the weekend. Palestinians have long feared that Israel is planning to occupy or share the territory.

Israeli authorities say they are committed to maintaining stability, but in recent years nationalist and religious Jews have visited the site in large numbers with police escorts.

In recent weeks, a radical Jewish group has called on people to bring animals to the site to offer for the Passover, offering cash rewards for those who have succeeded or even tried. Israeli police worked to prevent such activity, but it was widely publicized on social media by Palestinians, urging Muslims to refrain from accepting any sacrifice.

Rabbi Samuel Rabinovits, the rabbi of the Western Wall, has issued a statement urging Muslim leaders to end the violence. It further noted that “bringing a sacrifice to the Temple Mount today is against the decision of the Chief of Israel, the Robinet.”