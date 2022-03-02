Education

Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Examination 2022 Datesheet issued for Delhi Government Schools, Check Details – Pre-Board Examination 2022

The 10th and 12th pre-board examinations in government schools in Delhi are starting from March 10 and will continue till March 25. Regarding the board’s pre-examination, the Directorate of Education has issued a circular stating that the schedule will be the same for morning, evening and normal shift schools. The morning shift exams will run from 10:30 to 12:30 and the evening shift pre-board exams will run from 3:30 to 5:30.

The Directorate of Education has said that studies will continue for all classes in all schools during the exams. This includes both sections of the board. The Directorate has also released pre-board examination dates for all government schools, government aided schools and NDMC schools in this regard. The 10th English and 12th Physics and Political Science examinations will be held on March 10. The final examination of 10th Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi and Class 12th Sociology and Engineering Graphics will be held on 25th March.

CBSE Term 2 Practical Exam 2022 is starting
CBSE 10th, 12th Demonstration Examination, Project or Internal Evaluation has started from today (March 2, 2022). Demonstration examinations will be conducted in the schools of the students. Even if the examiner comes from outside, who will keep an eye on him during the exam? In addition, schools have been instructed to adhere to all Covid-19 protocols to ensure the safety of students. According to the notification issued by the board, the schools have been informed that the marks of the practical examination can be uploaded at the same time. So do the Marks calculation properly before uploading. No opportunity will be given to improve it.
The CBSE Term 1 board exam will start from April 26
CBSE Class 10th and 12th Term 2 Board Examinations will start from 26th April 2022. Term 1 was conducted in an objective manner while Term 2 will be conducted in an objective manner only. For morning shift schools, question papers will be given in all schools from 7 to 8 in the morning from the divisional distribution center, while in evening schools, question papers will be given from 12 to 1 in the afternoon. . However, the CBSE has not yet released the datesheet of the Term 2 Theory exams. Students are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

CBSE Term 1 Results 2021: There are 5 ways you can check CBSE results, not just one or two

