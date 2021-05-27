Class 10 Exams Postponed in Andhra Pradesh, Govt to Review Again in July





Amaravati: The category 10 examinations for the colleges underneath the Board of Secondary Schooling Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) have been postponed in view of the virulent unfold of coronavirus. The Andhra authorities on Thursday knowledgeable the postponement of the exams to the Excessive Court docket that was listening to a petition filed by some dad and mom looking for cancellation of the Class X examinations in view of the continuing pandemic.

The federal government all alongside remained adamant and asserted that it could go forward with the examinations "to safeguard the way forward for the scholars." The exams had been scheduled to be carried out from the primary week of June.

When the petition got here up for listening to in the Excessive Court docket, the federal government modified its stance and mentioned it was suspending the examinations. "We are going to assessment the scenario once more in July and take a name," the federal government knowledgeable the court docket. The court docket adjourned the case to June 18 for additional listening to.

