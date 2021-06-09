Class 11, 12 Board Exams Cancelled; Details About Results Will be Out Soon





JKBOSE Exams 2021 Cancelled: Retaining in thoughts the coronavirus state of affairs within the Union Territory, the Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Wednesday cancelled the Class 11 and 12 board exams. Issuing a press release, the Jammu and Kashmir L-G's workplace stated: "In view of the security and well-being of scholars as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Common/Non-public) for last exams of sophistication XI and XII throughout JKUT for which examination/outcomes are awaited, are cancelled."

In one other tweet, the L-G stated, "The detailed process for publishing outcomes together with a scheme of marking will be accomplished by JKBOSE shortly."

In view of security and well-being of scholars as a result of Covid pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Common/Non-public) for last exams of sophistication XI and XII throughout JKUT for which examination/outcomes are awaited, are cancelled: Workplace of LG of J&Ok — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

In April this 12 months, the JKBOse had cancelled Class 10 board exams 2021 in view of the continued COVID-19 state of affairs. The Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Training (JKBOSE) had began the category tenth exams on April 3 however acknowledged that the continued class tenth exams have been cancelled.

As per the official schedule of JKBOSE, the category twelfth exams have been to proceed until April 29. JKBOSE class tenth exams have been to conclude on April 24. Nonetheless, the exams have been interrupted mid-way as a result of growing variety of COVID-19 circumstances.