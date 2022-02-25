Classes in physical mode will be for all classes from April 1 Delhi – Delhi schools will be offline for all classes from April 1, find out what the Chief Minister said

Physical classes from nursery to 12th standard will resume in Delhi schools from April 1. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in his tweet, “Schools will be completely offline from April 1. As conditions improve, DDMA is lifting all restrictions and many are facing difficulties due to loss of jobs. Penalties for not wearing masks have been reduced.” Up to 500 All will continue to follow Kovid’s proper behavior and the government will keep a close eye.



Although schools in the national capital had previously reopened for all classes, they were run in a hybrid manner. However, now there will be only offline classes for all classes. The Delhi government’s decision comes just hours after the Center asked all states and union territories to relax restrictions on sports, recreation and educational activities and consider night curfew hours in view of the reduction in COVID-19 cases.

While the Center has removed from its guidelines a clause requiring parental consent for students to physically attend classes, the Delhi government has decided to continue. However, schools are free to determine the number of students based on their infrastructure, taking into account the Kovid protocol.

In a letter to the States and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote, “States and Union Territories are reopening due to significant case positive and significant decline in the number of active cases in the country. Is needed.