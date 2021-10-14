Classic Bike brand Royal Enfield will travel to South Pole to commemorate 120 years

The bike of Royal Enfield has traveled to the base camp of Mount Everest. Now preparations are being made to measure the South Pole to commemorate the completion of 120 years.

Classic bike maker Royal Enfield is going to add another adventure to its account to mark the completion of 120 years. The bike of Royal Enfield, which has done adventure ride like Himalayan Odyssey, is now going to try to measure the South Pole of the earth.

Journey to South Pole will start from Cape Town

Giving this information, Siddharth Lal, Managing Director, Royal Enfield said on September 13 that this effort is being made to commemorate 120 years of the brand. The company’s Himalayan bike will be used in this. This adventurous journey to the South Pole will start on 26 November 2021 from Cape Town, South Africa. Two riders Santosh Vijay Kumar and Dean Coxon will take part in this. The journey will travel through the Ross Ice Shelf via Leverett Glacier to Amundsen-Scott Pole Station.

770 kms will be an exciting journey

The entire journey will be of 770 kms. It will not only show the patience and skill of the rider, but also know how much power is in the machine. Lal said that such adventures give new meaning and dimension to motorcycling. The Himalayan Odyssey popularized the adventurous motorcycling of the Himalayas. This trip to the South Pole will also give new heights to motorcycling.

Royal Enfield has done many adventures

Let us tell you that Royal Enfield has done many such adventures around the world. Royal Enfield holds the record for reaching the highest vehicular pass to the base camp of Mount Everest in Tibet. This bike has also crossed the toughest pass of Dgyalat Beg Oldie in Karakoram.

Chip shortage reduced sales in September

This motorcycle brand of Eicher Motors has sold 33,529 units in September 2021. This is 44 percent less than the sales of 60,331 units in September last year. The company says that this decline in sales is due to the shortage of semiconductor chips. Royal Enfield has long dominated the classic bike category.