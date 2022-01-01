CLAT 2022: CLAT 2022: Registration for Common Law Entrance Exam has started, the exam will be held twice this year, learn how to apply – clat 2022 Online registration starts at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check the date of CLAT exam

Highlights CLAT 2022 online registration started.

You can apply till March 31.

The entrance exam will be held on May 8, 2022.

CLAT 2022 Online Registration: Online registration for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 begins today (January 1, 2022). The CLAT 2022 exam for all the candidates will be held on 8th May 2022. Candidates who want to appear for this exam can apply online on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in till March 31, 2022.



At this time CLAT (General Law Entrance Examination) will be conducted twice a year. The CLAT 2023 exam will be held on 18th December 2022 after 8th May 2022. However, more details will be released later. The decision was taken at the annual executive meeting of the consortium of national law universities held at Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad under the chairmanship of Faizan Mustafa. In this important meeting, the team has increased the counseling fee from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000. Counseling fee for reserved category candidates will be Rs. 20,000.

CLAT 2022: Important Dates

CLAT 2022 online registration will start – January 1, 2022 at 2 pm (today)

Last date of registration – 31st March 2022

CLAT 2022 Exam Date 8 May 2022

CLAT eligibility

Candidates who have passed 12th or sat the board exam are eligible to apply for UG-CLAT 2022, while candidates who have completed LLB or are in final year of LLB program can apply for CLAT LLM Huh.



CLAT 2022: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CLAT 2022 Application Form’.

Step 3: Enter all the details asked and then start filling the application.

Step 4: Upload all the important documents and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Click Submit and don’t forget to print a copy for future reference.

Registration fee

Application fee for unreserved category is Rs. Is 4000. 3500 for SC and ST category applicants. Note that CLAT 2022 form will not be accepted without this fee.

CLAT will be held for admission to 22 National Law Universities that offer 5-year integrated LLB and LLM programs. Candidates are advised that more details like issuance of admission card and other information will be made available in due course.

An online registration link will be available here