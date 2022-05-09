CLAT 2022: Today is the last date to apply for the law entrance exam, apply from this direct link – Registration for CLAT 2022 ends today. Direct link to apply here

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) will today close online application for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022). Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT (CLAT UG 2022) UG and PG exams will be held on 19th June 2022 from 12:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Candidates should note that General, OBC, NRI candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 4,000. In addition, SC, ST and BPL candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 3,500.

How to apply for CLAT 2022

Step 1- Candidates first visit the official website of CLAT 2022 consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2- Then register using your mobile number and email id.

Step 3- Now fill out the CLAT application by entering personal details, educational qualifications, communication details and exam center preference.

Step 4- Select the reservation status and submit the application.

Step 5- Complete the application process by paying the CLAT 2022 registration fee.

CLAT is conducted for admission to five-year integrated LLB and LLM courses. A total of 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) are used to certify CLAT scores for admission to BA LLB, BSc LLB, BBA LLB, BCom LLB, BSW LLB and LLM programs. The NLU LLB course has 2,538 seats and the LLM course has 742 seats.

Eligibility

Candidates who have passed 12th or sat for the board exam are eligible to apply for CLAT UG 2022 and students who have completed LLB or are in final year of LLB program can apply for CLAT LLM. Candidates are required to obtain 45% marks or its equivalent grade in the qualifying examination. 40% marks are required for SC and ST candidates.