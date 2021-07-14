clat admit card- 2021- released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT admit card 2021: This time the CLAT exam will be conducted on July 23 in offline mode. During the two-hour exam, candidates have to solve 150 questions.

CLAT admit card 2021: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the admit card for Common Law Admission Test 2021 (CLAT 2021) on its official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in on Wednesday. Candidates who had applied for the Common Law Admission Test can download their admit card by visiting the official website.

Exam will be held on 23rd July

This time the exam for Law College Admission will be conducted in offline mode on 23rd July. CLAT is a two-hour long exam in which candidates have to solve 150 questions. Those who get at least 40 percent marks are considered passed in the exam. They are eligible for admission in undergraduate and postgraduate level courses. The cut-off for reserved category candidates is 35 percent.

Corona protocol will have to be followed

According to the Corona guidelines, candidates have to reach the exam center half an hour before the CLAT exam time. It is mandatory for the candidates to carry their admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam center. No candidate will be allowed to leave the exam center before the end of the exam. It will be mandatory for all the candidates to wear a face mask at all times, following the Corona protocol. The board has also advised the candidates to get the corona vaccine. A temperature check will be conducted for all the candidates before entering the exam hall. Those who exceed the prescribed temperature will be shifted to the isolation room.

How to download admit card

To download the admit card, visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. After that click on the admit card link. Login using the details. Now you will see the admit card from where you can download it. After downloading the admit card, keep a print copy of it with you.

