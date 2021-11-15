CLAT Exam: CLAT Exam: CLAT Exam will be held twice a year for the first time, this is the schedule

Highlights For the first time, the CLAT exam will be conducted twice a year.

CLAT 2022 application soon.

The consortium reduced counseling fees.

CLAT Exam News Updates: The Consortium of National Law University (CNLU) has announced the dates for conducting Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022-23. For the first time, CNLU will host CLAT for 2022 and 2023 in the same year. This is the first time CLAT has been held twice a year. The decision was taken at the annual working meeting of the consortium of national law universities at Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad, chaired by Faizan Mustafa. CLAT 2022 will be on 8th May and CLAT-2023 will be on 18th December 2022. The consortium has increased the counseling fee from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000. Counseling fee for reserved category candidates will be Rs. 20,000.



The CLAT 2022 application will soon be published on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT will be held for admission to 22 National Law Universities that offer 5-year integrated LLB and LLM programs.

CLAT eligibility

Candidates who have passed 12th or sat the board exam are eligible to apply for UG-CLAT 2022, while candidates who have completed LLB or are in final year of LLB program can apply for CLAT LLM Huh.

Here is a sample CLAT exam

The following is a sample of CLAT 2021-

Maximum score – 150

CLAT 2021 Exam Duration – 120 minutes

Objective type questions – 150 questions of 1 mark each

Negative Marking – 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The paper consists of 28-32 questions or about 20% in English, 35-39 questions on current affairs, general knowledge or about 25% questions. So, the Legal Reasoning section has 35-39 questions or about 25% papers and the Logical Reasoning section has 28-32 questions or about 20% papers. Quantitative technique consists of 13-17 questions or about 10% paper.



