CLAT Exam: CLAT Exam: CLAT Exam will be held twice a year for the first time, this is the schedule

CLAT Exam: CLAT Exam will be held twice a year for the first time, this is the schedule
Highlights
- For the first time, the CLAT exam will be conducted twice a year.
- CLAT 2022 application soon.
- The consortium reduced counseling fees.
The CLAT 2022 application will soon be published on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT will be held for admission to 22 National Law Universities that offer 5-year integrated LLB and LLM programs.
CLAT eligibility
Candidates who have passed 12th or sat the board exam are eligible to apply for UG-CLAT 2022, while candidates who have completed LLB or are in final year of LLB program can apply for CLAT LLM Huh.
Here is a sample CLAT exam
The following is a sample of CLAT 2021-
- Maximum score – 150
- CLAT 2021 Exam Duration – 120 minutes
- Objective type questions – 150 questions of 1 mark each
- Negative Marking – 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.
The paper consists of 28-32 questions or about 20% in English, 35-39 questions on current affairs, general knowledge or about 25% questions. So, the Legal Reasoning section has 35-39 questions or about 25% papers and the Logical Reasoning section has 28-32 questions or about 20% papers. Quantitative technique consists of 13-17 questions or about 10% paper.
Official website
